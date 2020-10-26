DOH Reports 38 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reported 38 new cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the statewide total to 14,709 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Nine new cases were identified on the Big Island, following 51 the day previous. There are currently 10 individuals hospitalized. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 12,864

Hawai‘i: 1,230

Maui: 401

Lana‘i: 79

Moloka‘i: 17

Kaua‘i: 62

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 56

A total of 1,067 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the state’s official death toll now stands at 212. To date, 11,444 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.