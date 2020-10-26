$4.4 Mil Disbursed Through County Rent, Mortgage Assistance Program

Six Hawai‘i Island-based nonprofit organizations joined today to announce the Hawai‘i County Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program (RMAP) has disbursed $4.4 million in housing assistance grants as of Oct. 22, 2020.

The program, funded by Hawai‘i County with $7.25 million of Federal CARES Act funds, has helped address the housing needs of 2,636 Hawai‘i Island children and adults since late August impacted by COVID-19. RMAP applications remain open for qualified households. Funds are expended on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To qualify, Hawai‘i Island residents must be at least 18 years old, lost income or work hours due to COVID-19, and in households that earn at or below 140% area median income to apply (see income thresholds below). In addition, a recent program change was approved on Oct. 22 by the County that will now allow individuals who have had to quit work or reduce their work hours in order to provide childcare due to COVID-19 to qualify for housing assistance.

County residents who meet the RMAP qualifications may be eligible for up to $2,000 per month for rent, lease, or mortgage payments as far back as March 2020, including reimbursements for use of savings, loans, and credit cards.

Approved applicants will also have access to financial counseling services. To see if you are eligible, contact an RMAP nonprofit partner:

Hawaiian Community Assets (HCA)/Hawaii Community Lending (HCL) www.HawaiianCommunity.net, 808-934-0801

HOPE Services Hawaii (HOPE) www.hopeserviceshawaii.org/rmap, 808-935-3050

Hawaii First Federal Credit Union (HFFCU) www.hawaiifirstfcu.com/pathways, 808-933-6600

Neighborhood Place of Puna (NPP) www.neighborhoodplaceofpuna.org/coronavirus-rent-mortgage-relief, 808-965-5550

Hawai‘i Island Home for Recovery (HIHR) http://www.hihrecovery.org/rmap, 808-640-4443 or 808-934-7852

Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island (HFHHI) http://habitathawaiiisland.org/rmap.html, 808-450-2118

For more information on RMAP and to apply, visit https://sites.google.com/view/hawaiicountyrmap.