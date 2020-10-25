Mauna Lani Partners With Vault Health to Offer State-Trusted COVID Test

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection is the first resort to partner with a health care company to create a relatively seamless opportunity for booking a Hawai‘i vacation and obtaining a COVID-19 test through a state-trusted partner.

Hawai‘i began welcoming trans-Pacific travelers back to the state on Oct. 15. A pre-travel coronavirus testing program now allows visitors and returning residents to avoid the 14-day quarantine, which has been in place since COVID-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic in March.

With Big Island resorts reopening to visitors, the Mauna Lani decided to take the extra step in offering to mail a state-trusted saliva COVID test at the cost of $150 through Vault Health. The traveler can provide a sample in their home with the assistance of a Vault health care professional over Zoom. Once the sample is taken and the identity of the traveler verified, the guest mails the test back to a Vault Health lab free of charge.

“Our primary goal is to make this as seamless and stress-free for visitors,” said Mauna Lani General Manager Sanjiv Hulugalle on Friday.

Jason Feldman, CEO of Vault Health, said other resorts have asked to partner, but Mauna Lani was the first to move quickly to make the program happen.

“They worked with us to get it so they could offer it (the test) to their guests immediately,” Feldman said.

Overall, Vault Health has helped 15,000 to 20,000 travelers obtain a test by mail to come to the state since the pre-travel testing program began. Feldman didn’t have the number of Mauna Lani guests who’ve utilized the program through the resort as of Saturday and didn’t expect to see those statistics in another two weeks.

“A lot of people clearly want to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Feldman said. “We’ve been an active part in reopening tourism in the state.”

With Vault Health working with the state, Feldman said, the company has planned for an influx of travelers trying to obtain a test, which so far, they’ve been able to provide with no problems and travelers are getting to where they need to go.

“Travel is already stressful enough,” Feldman said. “The minute you land, the last thing you want to do is quarantine.”

By partnering with Vault Health, Hulugalle said, the resort can be knowledgeable about the test results of their guests.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our community and employees,” the general manager said, adding this also allows peace of mind for the guests that they are coming into a safe environment.

Hulugalle said the resort did a beta test of the process with 40 employees who were flying back from the mainland. All tests were returned within the timeframe established.

Hulugalle said guests don’t have to utilize Vault Health through booking, but it is an option. A soft opening of the resort is planned for Nov. 7 with an official opening on Nov. 15.

Mauna Lani has started taking reservations. On Friday, 100 rooms were available for booking and they are nearly at full occupancy.