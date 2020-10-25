DOH Reports 121 New COVID Cases, as Big Island Passes 1,200

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 121 new cases of coronavirus statewide Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 14,672. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

A total of 51 cases were identified on the Big Island, a single-day record for the county that Civil Defense tied to increased testing in low-income housing projects in North Kona and South Hilo. A total of 381 cases remain active on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics.

The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,839

Hawai‘i: 1,221

Maui: 497

Kaua‘i: 61

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 54

To date, 1,065 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the state’s official death toll stands at 212 as of Sunday. A total of 11,405 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.