Big Island Posts Record Daily COVID Number Sunday

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 51 new cases of coronavirus on the Big Island Sunday, a single-day record total for the county since the pandemic began.

The high numbers are concentrated in housing areas in North Kona and South Hilo Districts. These numbers reflect the ongoing testing policies to identify clusters of positive cases so they can be isolated and treated to prevent the spread of the virus.

To date, 10 people are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while a total of 40 individuals have died.

Hawai‘i County will continue to identify and expand testing in areas based on known or suspected clusters. A district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center in Kona on Monday.

Preventive measures of wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and limiting social gatherings are critical, mandated by law, and will be enforced by the Hawai‘i Police Department.