Prescription Disposal Available Today Through Drug Take-Back Initiative

Any unused medications can be disposed of today in Hilo and Kona as part of the nationwide prescription drug take-back initiative.

Unused, uneeded or expired prescription medications can be dropped off at collection sites between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Disposal boxes can be found in the following areas: Ka Waena Lapaʻau Medical Complex parking lot, located at 670 Ponahawai Street, in Hilo; and the Kona Police Station, located at 74-0611 Hale Makaʻi Place, in Kailua-Kona.

Tablets, capsules and all other solid dosage forms of medication will be accepted. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative.

Having unused and expired medicine in your home increases the risk of prescription drug abuse and accidental poisoning. Proper disposal also helps reduce the risk of prescription drugs entering a human water supply or potentially harming aquatic life.

For more information about the drug take-back program, visit www.dea.gov.