DEM Office Closed to In-Person Services Oct. 28

Department of Environmental Management Administration Office Will Be Closed To In-Person Services on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The one-day closure is a safety precaution due to office renovations. The office will reopen to the public on Thursday, October 29.

The Department’s administrative office, located at 345 Kekūanāoʻa Street, Suite 41, Hilo, includes the Solid Waste Division’s administration and its Abandoned & Derelict Vehicles Section. The Wastewater Division’s administration and Engineering Section is located at 108 Railroad Avenue, Hilo.

Payments for solid waste and wastewater services are accepted by phone, mail, or at the dropbox locations listed below (checks only). Notary service will not be available on Oct. 28. All other customer service inquiries will be handled by phone or email.

Mail payments to:

Solid Waste Division, 345 Kekūanāoʻa Street, Suite 41, Hilo, HI 96720

Wastewater Division, 345 Kekūanāoʻa Street, Suite 41, Hilo, HI 96720

Dropboxes (for check payments or documents) are available at:

Department of Water Supply Office, front circular driveway, 345 Kekūanāoʻa Street, Hilo

On the exterior wall of the county’s Motor Vehicle Registration Office, (by the U.S. Postal Service blue mailbox), Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi Street, Suite 5, Hilo

For payments by phone, or if you have a question: