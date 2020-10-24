Big Island Weekly Road Closures: Oct. 24-30

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly road and lane closures for Oct. 24-30. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

KONA

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 98 and 103, Ki‘ilae Road and Māmalahoa Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Li‘ili‘i Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction and installation of a new traffic signal.

From Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, the traffic signals will be flashing to warn motorists of the new traffic signal. The traffic signals facing (Route 11) Volcano Road will be flashing yellow and the side street Kipimana will be flashing red. The traffic signals will be turned on and in normal operation after the morning traffic peak hours on Monday, Oct. 26.

Note: Vehicles are not required to stop during the flashing yellow; but should proceed with caution, slow down and remain alert. The flashing red signal should be treated like a stop sign.

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 7, Lama Street and Keaau Loop, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 33 and 35, Volcano Road and Mauna Loa Road, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

HILO

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

HILO

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

HILO (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday evening, Oct. 24, through Monday morning, Oct. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 32, between Pa‘auilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Pa‘auilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation and upgrading of Pa‘auilo bridge structure. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 44 and 46, between Kalopa Lower Road and Plumeria Street, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 59 and 64, between Alaneo Street and Waiemi Place, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

PUNA

Single lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.9 and 14.2, Pāhoa Bypass Road and Leilani Avenue, on Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

— MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 31, Lalamilo Farm Rd and Pu‘ukala Road, on Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of striping and rumble strips. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 35 and 38, Onaona Drive and Ane Keohokalole Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

NORTH KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 19 and 24, Ilina Road and Akana Place, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— PUAINAKO STREET (ROUTE 2000) —

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Puainako Street (Route 2000) in both directions near mile marker 0.7, E Puainako Street and Kīlauea Avenue, on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for inspection of traffic signal poles. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).