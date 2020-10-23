Honokaʻa Transfer Station to Close For Multiple Days

The Honokaʻa Transfer Station will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 28, in order to repave the area, subject to favorable weather conditions.

On those dates, the Paʻauilo Transfer Station is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, there are no recycling services available at the Paʻauilo Station.

The Honoka’a Transfer Station will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 29. The HI-5 deposit beverage container collection will continue to be offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For future closure information and locations, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org and register for Solid Waste notifications (via email or text), or call the Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.