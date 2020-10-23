Big Island Lane Closures, Oct. 23 to Oct. 25

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA: Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 98 and 103, Kiilae Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction and installation of a new traffic signal.

From Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, traffic signals will be flashing to warn motorists of the new traffic signal. The traffic signals facing (Route 11) Volcano Road will be flashing yellow and the side street Kipimana will be flashing red. The traffic signals will be turned on and will be in normal operation after the morning traffic peak hours on Monday, Oct. 26.

Note: Vehicles are not required to stop during the flashing yellow; but should proceed with caution, slow down and remain alert. The flashing red signal should be treated like a stop sign.

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 7, Lama Street and Keaau Loop, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 33 and 35, Volcano Road and Mauna Loa Road, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Single-lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

HILO: Single-lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

HILO (NIGHT WORK): Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday evening, Oct. 24, through Monday morning, Oct. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 32, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Single-lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 44 and 46, between Kalopa Lower Road and Plumeria Street, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 59 and 64, between Alaneo Street and Waiemi Place, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190)

KONA: Single-lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 35 and 38, Onaona Drive and Ane Keohokalole Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 19 and 24, Ilina Road and Akana Place, on Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PUAINAKO STREET (ROUTE 2000)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Puainako Street (Route 2000) in both directions near mile marker 0.7, E Puainako Street and Kilauea Avenue, on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for inspection of traffic signal poles. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).