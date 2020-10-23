1st Circuit Court Judge to Fill Vacant Seat on Hawai‘i Supreme Court

Gov. David Ige has appointed Judge Todd W. Eddins as an associate judge on the Supreme Court, State of Hawai‘i. The seat has been vacant since Associate Justice Richard W. Pollack retired in June 2020.

Ige selected Eddins from a field of four nominees chosen by the Judicial Selection Commission, Hawai‘i State Judiciary.

“Judge Eddins has the vast knowledge and experience necessary to serve on the Hawai‘i Supreme Court. He has the respect of his peers and I know that he will be a welcome addition to the state’s highest court,” Ige said.

Eddins was appointed to the 1st Circuit Court in 2017. He has presided over 85 jury trials and resolved thousands of legal motions. Judge Eddins has also sat as a substitute justice of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court in numerous cases. He has served on judicial committees involving judicial performance, jury instructions, and court rules.

Eddins is a graduate of the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, and the William S. Richardson School of Law, where he was executive editor of the University of Hawai‘i Law Review. He is a former law clerk to retired Hawai‘i Supreme Court Justice, the late Yoshimi Hayashi. Eddins also worked as a trial attorney at the Office of the Public Defender before entering private practice where he concentrated on complex criminal, civil, and appellate litigation.

Eddins is a former member of the McCully-Moiliili neighborhood boards. He has coached youth athletics and the Hawai‘i Youth Correctional Facility high school mock trial team. He is married with four children.

Eddins’ appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

The Hawai‘i Supreme Court is composed of a chief justice and four associate justices. Justices are initially appointed for a ten-year term. After the initial appointment, the Judicial Selection Commission determines whether a justice will be retained in office. A justice may not serve past the age of 70.