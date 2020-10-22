Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historic Park to Increase Public Access

Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historic Park is increasing public access.

Starting Monday, Oct. 26, the park will reopen and resume entrance station and fee collection activities, visitor center parking lot and visitors services along the breezeway in front of the amphitheater.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Picnic areas and all ranger-led programs remain suspended.

“Services are limited, and visitors should bring everything they might need for a safe visit including water, meals and hand sanitizer,” said Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau NHP Acting Superintendent John Broward. “Above all, visitors should be prepared for sudden changes with very little warning should public health concerns require a reversal in our plans.”

The following areas are already open: all hiking trails, beach and shoreline areas, restroom facilities at the visitor center and Royal Ground and Pu‘uhonua.

Visitors are urged to recreate responsibly by planning their visit and acting with care while at the park. This includes practicing social distancing, wearing a face mask, washing hands or using hand sanitizer, covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

“The health and safety of park users, employees, volunteers and partners continue to be paramount,” park officials stated in a press release. “While these areas are accessible for the public to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services are limited.”

