Honoka’a Paving Project Begins Today

Motorists in Honoka’a are advised that the Plumeria/Lehua Street Rehabilitation Project is scheduled to commence on Oct. 22, 2020.

Project work includes paving Plumeria Street from Māmalahoa Highway to the intersection of Māmane Street/Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Valley Road. The project, which consists of pavement reconstruction and pavement striping/markers, is estimated to be completed in February 2021, weather and construction conditions permitting.

Crews will start paving at the top of Plumeria Street where it intersects with Māmalahoa Highway and work their way down (makai to the intersection of Māmane Street/Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Valley Road). One lane of alternating travel will be in effect during the day while the road is being paved.

Traffic control officers will be on duty directing traffic. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone.

During the repaving of Plumeria Street, crews will also repave the parking lot of the Honoka‘a transfer station. As a result, the transfer station will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 27, while the parking lot is paved. On Wednesday, Oct. 28, paving work will be done fronting the transfer station.

If there are any questions or concerns, call Howard Dang at Jas Glover at (808) 935-0871.