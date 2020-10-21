Armed, Dangerous Suspect Located, Charged With Array of Offenses

A Hilo man is facing an array of offenses after fleaing from police in a stolen vehicle and found with financial documents belonging to a 74-year-old veteran.

Gavin Kekoa oʻkalani Calicdan, 29, has been charged with two counts of first-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV), three counts of first-degree criminal property damage, first-degree terroristic threatening, nine counts of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, second-degree forgery, theft of credit card, driving without a valid driver license, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and discharge of sureties.

His total bail was set at $227,100.

Hawai‘i Police Department initially came into contact with Calicdan on Oct. 8, shortly before 11 a.m. when members of the Area I Special Enforcement Unit located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo.

“Upon officers approaching the vehicle and identifying themselves, the operator of the vehicle reversed into a police vehicle and then accelerated forward striking several items, including one of the complex buildings, and left the scene,” according to an HPD press release.

Officers were able to identify the vehicle operator as Calicdan. There were also two female passengers within the vehicle, who police identified as 23-year-old Cassidy Taylor Leialiʻi Hess, and 26-year-old Makena Rose Holloway. No one was injured in this incident.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. that same day, police found the stolen vehicle, unoccupied, in Honokaʻa. Calicdan fled the area prior to police arrival; however, Hess and Holloway were located nearby and both were arrested without incident.

On Oct. 12, Area I Special Enforcement Unit officers located Calicdan in Keaukaha, where he was arrested without incident.

“A search warrant was obtained and executed on a backpack in Calicdan’s possession, which yielded personal and financial documents belonging to a 74-year-old veteran from Hilo, who had reported his vehicle being broken in to on Oct. 11,” the release states.

Police remind the public that in light of the current COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, which was declared by Gov. David Ige, that there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but are not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage and robbery.