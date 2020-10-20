No Injuries Reported in Honoka‘a Green Waste Fire

No injuries were reported after Hawai‘i fire crews extinguished a green waste fire in Honoka‘a this morning.

The blaze was initially called in at 5:55 a.m. as a dump fire by the stream gulch in the area of Kalopa Mauka and Keahua Roads. When Hawai‘i Fire Department arrived on scene they found a man in his 30s with a garden hose attempting to put out the flames. The man left the scene after crews arrived.

According to HFD, the man reported the fire was lit to burn green waste.

The fire was quickly contained. It consumed about a quarter of an acre of the agriculture lot. The intentionally-lit fire was a mixture of green waste, household trash, and construction materials including metal siding, PVC and electrical conduit.

HFD cleared the scene at 9 a.m.