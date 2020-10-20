Missing, Endangered Keaʻau Woman Found

By Big Island Now
October 20, 2020, 6:28 AM HST (Updated October 20, 2020, 6:28 AM)
×

A Keaʻau woman who was reported as missing and endangered on Oct. 18 has been found.

Kaycee Ramiscal Madamba, 24, was located on Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. She was found to be in good health, Hawai‘i Police Department report.

HPD thanked the public who called and assisted in providing information and leads during the time Madamba was missing. Information from the public, police say, often leads to the expeditious and successful conclusion of these types of cases.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments