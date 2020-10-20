Missing, Endangered Keaʻau Woman Found

A Keaʻau woman who was reported as missing and endangered on Oct. 18 has been found.

Kaycee Ramiscal Madamba, 24, was located on Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. She was found to be in good health, Hawai‘i Police Department report.

HPD thanked the public who called and assisted in providing information and leads during the time Madamba was missing. Information from the public, police say, often leads to the expeditious and successful conclusion of these types of cases.