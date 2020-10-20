HPD Cites 30 For DUI

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 30 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the last week. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 781 DUI arrests compared with 889 during the same period last year, a decrease of 12.2 percent.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 5 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 9 216 Puna 7 167 Ka’u 0 8 Kona 12 303 South Kohala 2 65 North Kohala 0 15 Island Total 30 781

There have been 609 major accidents so far this year compared with 782 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22.1 percent.

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 13.3 percent for fatal crashes and 13.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.