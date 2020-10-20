HPD Cites 30 For DUI

By Big Island Now
October 20, 2020, 12:45 PM HST (Updated October 20, 2020, 12:45 PM)
×

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 30 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the last week. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 781 DUI arrests compared with 889 during the same period last year, a decrease of 12.2 percent.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua05
North Hilo02
South Hilo9216
Puna7167
Ka’u08
Kona12303
South Kohala265
North Kohala015
Island Total30781
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 609 major accidents so far this year compared with 782 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22.1 percent.

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 13.3 percent for fatal crashes and 13.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments