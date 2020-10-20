COVID Cluster Identified in Ocean View

A cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified during a drive-through testing clinic in Ocean View over the weekend.

Out of the 74 people tested, 19 were found positive for coronavirus. Many of the individuals had already self-quarantined because they suspected they were sick or exposed to the illness, said Dr. Kaohimanu Akiona with Premier Medical Group (PMG).

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency reports 24 new active cases this morning islandwide. To date, there are five people hospitalized for the infection and a total of 40 deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.

PMG has been partnering with Hawai‘i County for months on providing islandwide testing. Akiona said her team will go back to Ocean View this coming Saturday.

Akiona said PMG is currently working with the Department of Health to identify populations that are vulnerable to COVID. As a result, clusters have also been identified in low-income housing complexes in Kona.

This week, testing will be provided to residents at The Homes of Ulu Wini.

Akiona said the cases identified in the housing complexes and Ocean View were among multi-generational households. A lot of the ways the individuals got exposed, she explained, was at work.

PMG is focusing a lot of time on Kona currently with the low-income housing. PMG is also assisting the county with executing the mandatory post rapid antigen test to arrivals at Big Island airports as part of the state’s pre-travel testing program.

There are no district tests today. On Wednesday, COVID-19 drive-through clinics will be open to the public in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping from 9 a.m. to noon and in Hilo at the Civic Auditorium from 3-6 p.m.