91 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths Reported Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 91 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 14,156 since the pandemic began. Two new COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Twenty-four new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 287 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,552

Hawai‘i: 1,083

Maui: 413

Kaua‘i: 60

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 48

To date, 1,025 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 189 have died. A total of 11,150 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.