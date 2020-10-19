Tsunami Warning Issued For Big Island, State

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami advisory for the Big Island, as well as the entire state of Hawai‘i.

A tsunami advisory is issued when an earthquake has generated a wave expected to be three feet or less in height when it reaches Hawaiian shores.

SPONSORED VIDEO

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 has occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. HST in the vicinity of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. All beaches and low-lying coastal areas are at risk and will be closed for the remainder of today.

Updates will be posted as conditions change.