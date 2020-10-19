Tsunami Advisory Canceled

Tsunami Advisory CanceledOctober 19, 2020, 7:35 PM HST (Updated October 19, 2020, 7:35 PM)
‹
›×
A tsunami advisory issued this afternoon for the Hawaiian Islands has been canceled.
The Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency issued the advisory Monday at 5:20 p.m. due to a 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the vicinity of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.
The advisory was canceled at 7 p.m. Civil Defense states all beaches will remain closed for the rest of the day as a precaution due to possible strong currents.