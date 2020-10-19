Realtor Organization Donates PPE to Big Island Schools

Hawai‘i REALTORS, a statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, donated PPE to schools throughout the state in early October as part of REALTOR Action Day (RAD).

Each year, Hawai‘i REALTORS hosts an annual RAD event to assist schools in need. Since 2018, RAD volunteers have completed school improvement projects for 18 Hawai‘i schools. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RAD had to cancel most in-person volunteer projects this year.

“With some students slowly phasing back to in-person classes after fall break, we decided to use those funds to donate PPE to our RAD partner schools,” said Jack Legal, president of Hawai‘i REALTORS.

On the Island of Hawai‘i, REALTORS donated 900 face masks and 100 face shields to students at Konawaena Elementary School, and 1,000 gloves and three dozen bottles of disinfectant spray to Kea‘au Elementary School. In addition, Hawai‘i REALTORS partnered with Target to donate sanitizing wipes to both schools.

In total, Hawai‘i REALTORS donated and distributed thousands of masks, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, wipes, touchless dispensers, and gloves to 10 elementary, intermediate, and high schools on five islands.

“We worked with each school to identify safety supplies needed, and sourced in-demand PPE and sanitizing products based on school size,” Legal said. “Our schools need community support more than ever before, and Hawai‘i REALTORS want to be there to help them thrive.”