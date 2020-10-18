UH to Play Home Games in Empty Aloha Stadium

The University of Hawai‘i Rainbow Warriors will play their home football games in front of empty stands at Aloha Stadium this season.

The decision to keep all 50,000 seats unoccupied, which factors in the dangers of COVID-19 and the potential spread without appropriate social distancing, was announced on Sunday morning.

“The university supports the county and state measures implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” David Matlin, UH Athletics Director, said in a statement. “These are unprecedented times, and we must take these types of unprecedented steps to protect our community.”

The ‘Bows entire college football season was in jeopardy only a few months ago, as the pandemic rendered the notion of a contact sport played in front of tens of thousands of people posed serious public health concerns.

SPONSORED VIDEO

However, the Mountain West Conference, of which UH is a part, announced last month its decision to begin the season in October following its initial choice to postpone the season indefinitely. The regular season has been shortened to eight games.

The Rainbow Warriors will play their first home game against New Mexico on Nov. 7.