Game Bird Hunting Season to Open Through January

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has announced the coming opening of the 2020-2021 game bird hunting season.

The season will begin Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The fall game bird hunting season will run through Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

To comply with federal mandates, including the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and to meet current state regulations, the last day for hunting mourning dove will be Jan. 17, 2021. A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp are required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands.

Detailed information on hunting units on each island, open days, and other instructions can be found on the DOFAW website under “Hunting Announcements.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Privately owned lands are open to game bird hunting on weekends, state holidays, and Wednesdays and Thursdays for Units A, G, PTA, and private lands during the regular game bird season with landowner permission and in accordance with HAR Chapter 13-122.

For all areas statewide:

All game bird hunters should be familiar with Hawai’i Administrative Rules (HAR) Title 13, Chapter 122 “Rules Regulating Game Bird Hunting.”

Hunters will be required to check-in and out at established hunter check stations. First, obtain permission from landowners when seeking to hunt on private land.

Prevent wildfire by not parking or driving in tall grass or brush. Report fires to 911.

Support wildlife conservation by reporting game law violators to the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement by calling 808-643-3567 or download the Hawai‘i Division of Conservation and Resource Tip application online.

Further information may be obtained by contacting DOFAW offices at the following phone numbers:

Hilo: 974-4221

Kamuela: 887-6063

Kaua‘i: 808-274-3433

To purchase your hunting license or game bird stamp, go online. Hunting announcements can be found here. Administrative rules for all legal hunting days are also available online.