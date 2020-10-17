October 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 17, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 17, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 17, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
:
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light west northwest wind.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
