October 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

:

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light west northwest wind.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

