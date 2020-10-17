Big Island Weekly Road Closures: Oct. 17-23

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly road and lane closures for Oct. 17-23. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Li‘ili‘i Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction and installation of a new traffic signal.

From Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, the new traffic signals at Volcano Road and Kipimana Street will operate in flashing mode. This temporary action is to alert motorists to the new signals that will serve as traffic control measures at the intersection. The traffic signals facing (Route 11) Volcano Road will be flashing yellow and the side street Kipimana will be flashing red. The traffic signals will be turned on and in normal operation after the morning traffic peak hours on Monday, Oct. 26.

Note: Motorists are not required to stop during the flashing yellow indication, but should proceed with caution, slow down and remain alert. The flashing red indication should be treated as a stop sign.

— HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

HILO

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

HILO (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday evening, Oct. 17, through Monday morning, Oct. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Pa‘auilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 41 and 43, between Kalopa Lower Road and Plumeria Street, on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 62 and 63.5, between Kahinu Place and Waiemi Place, on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 73.5 and 75.5, between Mauna Lani Drive and Waikoloa Beach Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for roadway repairs. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 23, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.9 and 14.1, Pahoa Bypass Road and Leilani Avenue, on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.

— MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 31, Lalamilo Farm Rd and Pu‘ukala Road, on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of striping and rumble strips. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

NORTH KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).