Big Island Island Outstanding Warrants List: Oct. 16, 2020

Big Island Island Outstanding Warrants List: Oct. 16, 2020October 17, 2020, 9:30 AM HST (Updated October 17, 2020, 9:02 AM)
As of Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Lani A Ferreira, 67, Hilo
Larry J Ferreira, 59, Kailua-Kona
Robert S Ferreira, 62, Hilo
Roy K Ferreira, 48, Kea‘au
Deva Ferrell, 42, unknown
Jeffery V Ferrell, 24, Kea‘au
Brendon L Few, 32, Richmond, VA
Ainarina Fichiuo, 27, Hilo
Mason T Fiesta, 30, Honomu
Alfred G Figueroa, 59, unknown
Melquiades, Figueroa, 44, Kamuela
Tanya M Figueroa, 36, Hilo
Justin L R Figueroa-Kalili, 29, Hilo
Isaiah I Filoteo, 21, Hilo
Jaimee E Finn, 25, Kea‘au
Pamela Finney, 49, Hilo
Skyler J Fisher, 36, Papaikou
Edward C Fitzsimmons, 64, unknown
Christopher J Flanagan, 52, unknown
Aaron L Fletcher, 32, Pāhoa
Joseph M Flood, 34, Hilo
Olanda U Flood, 65, Hilo
Momilani J L Florendo, 35, Mt View
Nikki Florendo, 39, Hilo
Casey H Flores, 42, Kailua-Kona
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo or 808-329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.