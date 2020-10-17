Big Island Island Outstanding Warrants List: Oct. 16, 2020

As of Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Lani A Ferreira, 67, Hilo

Larry J Ferreira, 59, Kailua-Kona

Robert S Ferreira, 62, Hilo

Roy K Ferreira, 48, Kea‘au

Deva Ferrell, 42, unknown

Jeffery V Ferrell, 24, Kea‘au

Brendon L Few, 32, Richmond, VA

Ainarina Fichiuo, 27, Hilo

Mason T Fiesta, 30, Honomu

Alfred G Figueroa, 59, unknown

Melquiades, Figueroa, 44, Kamuela

Tanya M Figueroa, 36, Hilo

Justin L R Figueroa-Kalili, 29, Hilo

Isaiah I Filoteo, 21, Hilo

Jaimee E Finn, 25, Kea‘au

Pamela Finney, 49, Hilo

Skyler J Fisher, 36, Papaikou

Edward C Fitzsimmons, 64, unknown

Christopher J Flanagan, 52, unknown

Aaron L Fletcher, 32, Pāhoa

Joseph M Flood, 34, Hilo

Olanda U Flood, 65, Hilo

Momilani J L Florendo, 35, Mt View

Nikki Florendo, 39, Hilo

Casey H Flores, 42, Kailua-Kona

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo or 808-329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.