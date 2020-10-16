HPD Seeks Teen Runaway

By Big Island Now
October 16, 2020, 9:26 AM HST (Updated October 16, 2020, 11:15 AM)
Mary-Ann Leonard

Big Island authorities are asking for public assistance to locate Mary-Ann Leonard, who has been reported as a runaway.

Leonard, 15, was last seen in Hilo at 11 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2020. She is described as local with a light brown complexion, standing 5 feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and long brown/black hair. No photo is available of Leonard at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

