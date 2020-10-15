Police Continue Search For Man Missing 3 Years

Police on the Big Island have renewed a request for a man missing since 2017.

Michael Robinson, 71, has not been seen or heard from by his family in three years, according to an HPD press release. He is known to frequent the downtown Hilo and Puna areas. Robinson is described as having a slim build, standing at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with blue eyes, and blond hair. Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robinson to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Lieutenant William H. Derr of the Community Policing Section at (808) 961-2350. They may also send an email to [email protected]. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.