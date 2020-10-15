Blue Wave Food Distribution Set For Hilo, Kona

Hawai’i County Democrats will distribute free bags of groceries at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 in both East and West Hawai’i.

The Hilo distribution will be in the Wong Stadium Parking Lot. Those interested are asked to enter from Manono Street. The West Hawai’i food giveaway will be in the Maka‘eo Pavilion Parking Lot at the Old Kona Airport.

The initiative is to help address food insecurity on the Big Island due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will also serve to remind everyone to vote in the coming General Election, set for Nov. 3.

Among the races of note are the bid for Hawai‘i County Mayor between Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth and local community activist Ikaika Marzo, as well as the race for President of the United States between incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The food distribution will be first-come, while supplies last, and all are welcome, regardless of political affiliation. Everyone must wear masks and remain in their cars for the drive-thru food bundle pickup. Bundles will also include two single-use medical masks and voter information including how to access the League of Women Voters’ non-partisan bulletin about proposed Hawai’i County Charter Amendments that appear on the island’s General Election ballot.

Hawai‘i County Democrats said the community service project is in lieu of the Hawai’i County Democratic Party’s pre-election Grand Rally at Mo’oheau Bandstand.

“We are sad to break a (50-plus year) tradition to rally around our candidates and encourage voting. However, helping address our island’s food crisis is ‘who we are as Democrats,'” said the project’s volunteer chair Shannon Matson. “We still welcome kokua from party members and the community — both cash donations to increase our food purchase or (for) fresh fruit and vegetables.”

To contribute, mail a check payable to Hawai’i County Democrats c/o Amy Miwa, PO Box 6432, Hilo, HI 96720, or go to www.HawaiiCountyDemocrats.org and click on DONATE. All funds received for the Blue Wave Food Distribution will be dedicated solely to this project, the organization said.

To contribute fresh produce or help assemble and/or distribute food bundles, call Shannon Matson at 808-937-3037 or email [email protected]. Also supporting this project is the Hawai’i Island Women’s March.