Keaʻau Elementary Employee Charged With Disorderly Conduct

A Keaʻau Elementary School employee was charged with disorderly conduct after reportedly making a verbal threat on campus Wednesday afternoon.

Raquel Solis, 36, of Keaʻau, was initially taken into custody by Hawai‘i Police Department on first-degree terroristic threatening. After consulting with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Solis charged with the petty misdemeanor offense, punishable by a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.

HPD initially responded to the school at 9 a.m., which led to the school being on lockdown for about an hour.

“Solis was being counseled by administrative staff when she became upset,” HPD stated in an afternoon press release. “Later, a statement was made to another employee who reported the statement to school authorities prompting the immediate action that was taken.”

Due to COVID-19, the Hawai‘i School District had only 15 students and 60 staff members on campus as part of Hawai‘i School District’s adjusted school schedule.

Keaʻau Elementary School Principal Janice Blaber sent a letter home with students informing parents of the investigation. According to the letter, no students were involved at any time.

“While we are not able to discuss the details of this confidential personnel matter, we want to assure you that the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is a top priority,” the letter stated.

Blaber went on to write that Keaʻau Elementary remains committed to providing students a safe learning environment, which includes distance learning and virtual classrooms.

Solis was released on her own recognizance and issued a court date of Dec. 17 at 1:30 p.m.