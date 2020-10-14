HPD Sworn Employee Stationed in Puna Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Hawai‘i Police officer stationed in the Puna District has tested positive for COVID-19.

Police Chief Paul Ferreira confirmed this morning that a sworn employee tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The sworn employee has been out of the station since Oct. 8.

The Department of Health is monitoring the employee and conducting necessary contact tracing. Upon notification of the positive test result, Ferreira said, measures were taken to sanitize the Puna District stations.

This has not impacted services or coverage in the Puna District, the chief added.

Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March, only two HPD sworn employees have been diagnosed with the virus.

Ferreira said no widespread testing has been conducted within the department. HPD continues to abide by guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and DOH to acquire testing for those individuals who begin to exhibit symptoms of the infection.

As of Tuesday, there were 974 total COVID cases and the death toll remained at 37.