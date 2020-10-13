Police Arrest 25 For DUI

By Big Island Now
October 13, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 12, 2020, 3:54 PM)
Hawai`i Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 11, 2020. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Four of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 751 DUI arrests compared with 870 during the same period last year a decrease of 13.7%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua05
North Hilo02
South Hilo11207
Puna2160
Ka’u08
Kona11291
South Kohala163
North Kohala015
Island Total25751
There have been 592 major accidents so far this year compared with 752 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.3%.

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes, resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 13.3% for fatal crashes and 13.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

