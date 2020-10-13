October 13, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 8am, then scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

