Listen: Leaders at Life Care Center of Hilo Discuss COVID Outbreak

Listen: Leaders at Life Care Center of Hilo Discuss COVID OutbreakOctober 13, 2020, 3:58 PM HST (Updated October 13, 2020, 3:58 PM)
Leaders at Life Care Center of Hilo spoke with Big Island Now over Zoom Tuesday about the current conditions at the facility since a COVID-19 outbreak was identified in late September.
Executive Director Mark Mann and Medical Director Dr. Gary Johnson explained many of the infections were caught while the resident or employee were asymptomatic. There are currently 51 cases among residents, three deaths and two residents have been discharged.
Listen to the interview above.