Big Island Hospitals Release Daily COVID-19 Stats

Hilo Medical Center is resuming limited visitation.

From 3 to 7 p.m. daily, one visitor per patient per day is allowed. No visitations are allowed in the Emergency Department and also for hospitalized COVID patients.

As of Monday, Oct. 12, there are currently eight COVID-positive patients being treated at HMC — one in ICU and seven in COVID Unit.

Hilo Medical Center’s Extended Care Facility is now considered COVID-free and admissions have resumed.

Additionally, Kona Community Hospital currently has six people hospitalized for COVID-19. Three of the patients are on ventilators. One community death occurred at KCH on Oct. 5.

Overall, there have been six community deaths related to COVID-19 at HMC that occurred on Sept. 8 and 18, Oct. 4, 6, 7, and 8.

As of Monday, Hawai‘i Island’s death toll remains unchanged at 37, with 27 of the deaths stemming from a COVID-19 outbreak at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. A cluster was identified at Life Care Center in Hilo in September. Three residents have died.