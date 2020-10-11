Trump Administration Invests $566K for Solar Energy in Hawai‘i/Western Pacific

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing more than $566,000 to improve local business energy efficiency while benefiting the environment in rural Hawai‘i and Western Pacific.

These investments will help farmers, ag producers and rural-based businesses lower energy costs, Hawai‘i/Western Pacific State Director Brenda Iokepa-Moses said in a press release Friday.

“Improving energy efficiency to assist farmers, the agricultural industry and rural businesses is a way to help our environment and our producers,” Iokepa-Moses stated.

Iokepa-Moses added that renewable energy is a win-win for Hawai‘i and Western Pacific communities and businesses and now it’s more important than ever.

“With the real-time adaptions in dealing with the (COVID-19) pandemic, programs like this are no longer just luxuries for the communities, they have become essential,” she added.

Recipients can use REAP funding for energy audits and to install renewable energy systems such as biomass, geothermal, hydropower and solar. The funding can also be used to increase energy efficiency by making improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration.

“Businesses grow and create more jobs when their energy costs are lower,” Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural businesses, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

REAP funding has already been awarded to the following companies:

Kawamata Farms, LLC. – $20,000 RES REAP Grant: Funds will be used to purchase and install a 10.27 kW solar photovoltaic system for Kawamata Farms tomato farm in Waimea, Hawai‘i. Project will generate 15,079 kWh or 99% of their energy needs per year.

Hawai‘i Ulu Producers Cooperative – $37,732 RES REAP Grant: Funds will be used to purchase and install a 60-kW photovoltaic system for a commercial food processing operation. Project is projecting to provide 79,701 kWh or $19,367 savings per year.

Hawai‘i Ulu Producers Cooperative – $60,382 EEI REAP Grant: Funds will be used to finance energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of an energy efficient freezer/refrigeration system that will replace 80,070 kwh/year or $24,278 savings for their food processing facility.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.