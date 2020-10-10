S. Kohala Officer Recognized for Work in Impaired Driving Enforcement

The Hawaiʻi Island Security and Safety Professionals Association (HISSPA) recognized Officer Cory Gray as the HISSPA Officer of the Quarter for Q3 2020, on Friday, Oct. 9.

Gray was selected as the Officer of the Quarter for his outstanding impaired driver enforcement, dedication to duty, professionalism, and commitment to keeping the South Kohala district roadways a safe place for everyone to travel.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Kohala roadways have seen a drastic decline in vehicles on the roadway however Officer Gray’s dedication to keeping South Kohala a safe place to travel to and from has never wavered,” Hawai‘i Police Department stated in a press release Friday.

Gray travels throughout the district enforcing the traffic laws, seeking out impaired drivers.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“His vigilance and proactivity resulted in the issuance of 44 citations for various traffic infractions and the arrest of nine individuals for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant,” the release states. “Officer Gray is a consistent leader in the area of impaired driver enforcement and he polices with compassion, integrity, and professionalism providing the highest quality of police service.”

It is often unpredictable how an intoxicated person who is under arrest will react during an investigation, and the release states, Gray treats all persons with respect, dignity and compassion oftentimes de-escalating a potentially volatile situation before it reaches that point.

“Officer Gray embodies the Hawaii Police Department’s core values and displays them daily,” according to the release. “Through his efforts, the South Kohala district remains a safe place to live, visit, and conduct business and he is well deserving of recognition as the Officer of the Quarter.”