Big Island Road Closures, Oct. 10 to Oct. 16

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, near Crater Rim Drive and Mauna Loa Road, on Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA: Single-lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 115 and 122, Puuloa Road and Palani Road, on Saturday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KANOELEHUA AVENUE (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Left lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 7, Ikaika Street and Old Volcano Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance.

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 14, between Old Mamalahoa Highway and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 38 and 43, between Akasaki Road and Plumeria Street, on Saturday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 16, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.9 and 14.1, Pahoa Bypass Road and Leilani Avenue, on Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.

PUUHONUA OHONAUNAU ROAD (ROUTE 160)

HONAUNAU: Single lane closure on Puuhonua Ohonaunau Road (Route 160) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 3, on Saturday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 27, Iole Road and Akoni Pule Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA: Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).