Several Businesses Open This Month at Puna Kai Shopping Center

Waikoloa Propane and Coco Cantina are now open at the Puna Kai Shopping Center, while Kohala Coffee Co. and Cricket Wireless will open later in October.

Waikoloa Propane is Hawaii’s first 24/7 automated propane cylinder exchange. Customers can purchase or exchange propane cylinders with no line, no wait, and 24/7 operation in an accessible outdoor location. It is located on the south side of Building E of the Shopping Center, near O’Reilly Auto Parts. Learn more online.

Coco Cantina offers a chef-inspired menu of Mexican dishes and handcrafted cocktails. It is open for lunch and dinner every day, and brunch on weekends. Coco Cantina offers dine-in and takeaway options, via phone and online ordering. See the menu and order online at Coco Cantina’s website.

Hours of operation are:

Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Brunch 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Brunch 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Kohala Coffee Co. will open its drive-thru on Monday, Oct. 12. Kohala Coffee Co. is a locally owned coffee shop serving specialty coffee, tea drinks, and fresh-baked pastries. Learn more online.

Kohala Coffee Co.’s Drive-Thru Hours: Daily 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cricket Wireless is a wireless provider offering prepaid mobile phones, coverage plans, and a range of accessories. The store will open at some point in October, though an exact date has not been announced.

Puna Kai Shopping Center is the Big Island’s newest community shopping center, located in the heart of Pāhoa. Puna Kai will be anchored by a Malama Market grocery store and will offer restaurants,

retailers, a fitness center, and other businesses. For information, go online.