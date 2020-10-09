More COVID-Related Fatalities Reported Statewide, As Big Island Sees Record Day of Cases

The Hawai’i Department of Health on Friday reported 155 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 13,300 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Another two COVID-related fatalities were also added to Hawai‘i’s death toll.

A daily record of 45 new cases was confirmed on the Big Island, where 242 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 11,896

Hawai‘i: 911

Maui: 397

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 37

To date, 911 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 166 have died. A total of 10,651 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.