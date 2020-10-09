Big Island Rainfall About Average in September

“Rainfall totals on the Big Island were mostly near average for the month of September. The heavy rain on Sept. 23 helped push windward totals into near average territory following a generally dry middle of the month.

The gage at Piihonua had the highest monthly total of 15.14 inches (103 percent of average) and the highest daily total of 9.79 inches from the Sept. 23 event.

Big Island rainfall totals for 2020 through the end of September remained near to above average at most of the gages. The USGS’ rain gage at Kawainui Stream had the highest year-to-date total of 138.47 inches (129 percent of average).”