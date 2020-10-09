Big Island Man Dies in Tractor Accident

By Big Island Now
October 9, 2020, 10:13 AM HST (Updated October 9, 2020, 10:13 AM)
Police have reported that an elderly Big Island man has died following a farming accident.

Samuel P. Ka‘aua, 83, died Thursday, Oct. 8 at his home in Laupāhoehoe. Responding to an 8:36 p.m. report of a home accident, police and fire personnel determined that the victim was operating a heavy-duty farm tractor on family property when it overturned on an embankment, causing Ka‘aua to be ejected and pinned underneath.

Ka‘aua was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A Coroner’s Inquest investigation has been initiated and an autopsy has been requested to determine the exact cause of death.

