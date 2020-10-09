15 New COVID-19 Cases Reported at Life Care Center in Hilo

Fourteen new residents at Life Care Center (LCC) in Hilo tested positive for COVID-19 and one new death was reported Friday, Oct. 9.

The total coronavirus cases at LCC is now at 46 with an overall death toll of three. The facility continues its twice-weekly testing.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We’re heartbroken by this new loss and continue to mourn the loss of all three residents who have died from COVID-19,” LCC stated in an update posted on its website at 2:50 p.m.

One additional employee tested positive for the virus, bringing the associate total to 11.

“Life Care Center of Hilo continues to battle and manage COVID-19, and it’s a tough battle,” Life Care Center stated Friday. The dedicated staff is focused on infection control, safety, and the peace of mind for the more than 200 residents we serve.”