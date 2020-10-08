Wailuku River Bridge Repairs Scheduled

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced a traffic pattern shift on the Wailuku River Bridge later this month while the structure undergoes repairs.

The schedule is as follows:

Oct. 17-18 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Wailuku Bridge Single Lane Alternating Closure)

Oct. 17-18 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Hilo Bound Detour/Wailuku Bridge Single Lane Closure)

Oct. 17-19 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night Work/Wailuku Bridge Single Lane Alternating Closure)

Oct. 24-25 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Wailuku Bridge Single Lane Alternating Closure)

Oct. 24-25 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Hilo Bound Detour/Wailuku Bridge Single Lane Closure)

Oct. 24-26 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night Work/Wailuku Bridge Single Lane Alternating Closure)

The daytime work, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both weekends, involves a single lane closure allowing Waimea/Honoka‘a bound traffic only on the bridge. Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Wainaku Drive.

The night work, on both weekends, will be an alternating, single lane closure from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. with the exception of Monday which will end at 6 a.m. During this closure, Waimea/Honoka‘a bound and Hilo bound traffic will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow) in the remaining travel lane.

All work is weather permitting. Motorists are asked to exercise caution and drive with care through the work area.