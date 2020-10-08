DOH Reports 101 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 101 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 13,146 since the pandemic began. One new COVID-related fatalities were also added to the state’s official death toll.

Fourteen new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 196 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 11,788

Hawai‘i: 866

Maui: 397

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 36

To date, 900 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 164 have died. A total of 10,604 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.