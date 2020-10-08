Coast Guard Rescues 6 Mariners From Disabled Vessel Off Lāna‘i

The US Coast Guard rescued six mariners from a disabled 24-foot recreational vessel 1.5 miles off Manele Harbor of Lāna‘i, Wednesday afternoon.

The USCG was alerted to the incident at at 11:45 a.m. Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a call from a good Samaritan relaying a distress call they heard over VHF Channel 16 from a disabled vessel. The watchstanders made contact with the vessel and discovered the craft was having engine issues and losing battery power.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and launched the RB-M crew to assist.

Once on scene, the RB-M crew transferred four of the mariners after completing COVID-19 precautions and put the vessel in tow bringing it safely to Station Maui. No injuries were reported.

“We are grateful to the good Samaritan who notified us,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Shaw, a Sector Honolulu Command Center watchstander. “When the good Samaritan heard the distress call over the radio they immediately called us allowing for a quick response. Their actions show how anyone can play a part when it comes to safety on the water.”

The weather on scene was 15 mph winds and seas up to one foot.