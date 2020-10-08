Another Life Care Center Employee Tests Positive for COVID

Officials confirm another associate at Life Care Center (LCC) in Hilo has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of employees infected to 10.

LCC officials confirm 32 residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and 25 of those cases remain active. Four residents are currently receiving proactive treatment against the infection at Hilo Medical Center.

The death toll remains at two.

“We continue to mourn the loss of two of our residents over the weekend and we continue to think of their families as we battle COVID-19,” LCC stated.

LCC identified a coronavirus cluster in its facility toward the end of September. Residents and staff are currently being tested twice a week.

“Our team is following all federal guidelines for infection control while testing all residents and associates twice a week,” LCC stated.