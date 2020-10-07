No New COVID-19 Cases Among Residents at Life Care Center

No additional residents at Life Care Center (LCC) in Hilo have tested positive for COVID-19 as the Wednesday morning.

The current case count among residents remains at 31. However, two employees did test positive for the virus bringing the total number of cases among associates to nine.

“We continue to mourn the loss of two of our residents over the weekend and we continue to think of their families as we battle COVID-19,” LCC officals stated Wednesday.

LCC identified a coronavirus cluster in its facility toward the end of September. Residents and staff are currently being tested twice a week and four residents were taken to Hilo Medical Center for proactive treatment against the infection.

“The dedicated staff is focused on infection control, safety and the peace of mind for the more than 200 residents we serve,” officials stated. “We also appreciate the support of our healthcare and government partners as we work through this difficult time.”