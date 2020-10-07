Blood Drives Scheduled in Kona Starting Oct. 20

Blood drives are returning to the Big Island after the COVID-19 pandemic halted drives on neighbor islands for months.

For the first time since January, the Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) will send collection teams to Kona on Oct. 20-22. The drive will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Kona Cultural Hall, located at 75-230 Kalani St.

Although all blood types are needed and will be used, there is an immediate and high need for O-positive and O-negative.

Drives in Kona will occur during the following times:

Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“To stabilize the current blood supply, Blood Bank of Hawaii’s goal is to secure 140 appointments per day,” BBH stated in a press release Wednesday.

BBH will follow strict protocols and procedures recommended by the FDA and CDC aimed at keeping donors and staff safe.

Because the pandemic has been disruptive to high school students, all high school donors will receive a BBH branded mask.

COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma will also be collected in Kona. CCP donors need to provide a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in advance and be healthy and symptom-free for 28 days. Donors interested in giving blood on Hawaii Island or Oahu may register at bbh.org or call 808-848-4770. For information about donating CCP, email [email protected] or call 808-848-4706.